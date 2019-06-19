MercyOne Siouxland tops 2,000 robotic surgeries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Not long ago, surgery was only performed by hand. Today, robotic surgery is helping patients recover quicker and with less chance of infection. At MercyOne Siouxland the robotic surgery team has completed more than 2,000 robotic procedures. The technological advancements are helping reduce complications and creating shorter hospital stays with quicker recovery times.

“And people, when we get them out of the hospital, tend to recovery easier with less complications and less infections and if we can avoid that we improve long term outcomes even better,” says Chief Medical Director Larry Volz.

An avid golfer, Vern VanPeursem is one of Dr. Volz patients. He says he was able to get back to work in three weeks instead of the more common five to six weeks usually expected after his procedure. “When you think of surgery you just think of a doctor doing it but I guess I didn’t have any hesitation I figured he’d been doing it for a long time I figured he knew what he was doing,” said Vern VanPeursem.

Robotic technology allows more control and defined movements during an operation. By creating small incisions it helps minimize the risk of infection for patients.

