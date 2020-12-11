MercyOne Siouxland to increase minimum pay to $15 per hour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The minimum pay increase will take effect on December 20.

Beth Hughes, the MercyOne Western Iowa region president, said that they appreciate the contribution their employees make to patients, colleagues and their communities, especially during the pandemic.

“Their contributions have always been immense, but nothing has done more to highlight their importance than COVID-19,” Hughes said.

“Investment in our colleagues is part of our continual efforts to offer equitable and market-competitive pay and benefits for our staff, as we build a strong future together.

The Medical Center announced a new minimum wage of $15.50 for Nursing Assistants last month. Colleagues in environmental services, nutritional care and other support services are the most likely to be impacted by this change.