MercyOne Siouxland to host Virtual Job Fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a new way to find a different career, a virtual job fair. MercyOne Siouxland is preparing to host its first Virtual Job Fair. That will take place on Friday, November 22 at 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

All you have to do is visit MercyOne’s Facebook page to learn about current job openings and learn how to apply for jobs within the MercyOne company. Jobs won’t just be posted from the Sioux City area, but all over Iowa, including Dubuque, Clinton, and central Iowa.

Potential employees can post questions, learn about available positions, and how to apply for those jobs.

The Facebook event will remain open through Sunday, November 24. It will allow users to view any content you may have missed.

Mary Beth Quattlebaum with MercyOne Siouxland stopped by our KCAU9 studio with a preview.