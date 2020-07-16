MercyOne Siouxland to discontinue obsterics services in September

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Obstetrics (OB) services at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center will be discontinued starting September 1, according to the hospital and its board of directors.

MercyOne said that it will continue to serve labor and delivery patients and families through August 31 as they work with area providers to help patients transition their care.

Officials added that discontinuing the services will allow MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center to make investments to expand other services and programs.

The hospital mentions employees who work in obstetrics will be given the chance to other areas of care within the hospital.

Beth Hughes, the president of MercyOne Western Iowa Region, said that they are proud of the service they provided over the years. She added that it is they are looking forward to having the obstetrics employees work in other areas to serve their patients.

MercyOne Siouxland said some recent investments they made include their cardiac surgery department, introducing the first adult and geriatric medicine clinic to the Siouxland area, and expanding their Interventional Radiology Suite.

“We are committed to adapting to the changing health care needs of the community. This decision was not taken lightly. We continually review the medical services we provide to ensure we are meeting our mission of transforming the health of our community,” said Hughes.

