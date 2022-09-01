SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland hospital and its nurses have agreed on a new contract.

The deal worked out between MercyOne Siouxland’s nurses represented by UFCW Local 222 and MercyOne includes a $2 an hour wage increase.

Nurses said staffing has been an uphill battle ever since the pandemic started. They said the new contract is a step in the right direction to changing that.

Sabrina Chappel has been a registered nurse with MercyOne for four years. She said healthcare workers have been overwhelmed with a variety of challenges.

“So, some of our issues that we’ve had of course is mass exiting, nurses retiring early, so we don’t have that flow that we used to have and our ratios have increased,” said Chappel.

The new contract included pay increases for new grads as well as long time nurses. Chappel said those benefits help retain nurses during a difficult economy.

“We’re able to better some of the new grads especially with the increasing costs and inflation that just happened, I think nothing really solves anything 100 percent but I think this community and the cost of living, it’s actually a really good deal,” said Chappel.

Jaylee Hurst is the secretary tresurer with UFCW local 222. That union helped negotiate the nurses’ contracts. She said there’s one major issue that’s still a work in progress.

“We had a hard time letting go of the patient ratios. We know that to fix what we need to fix and stop losing the nurses that we are losing, we’ve got to do something about the workload they have,” said Hurst.

Hurst added too many patients for one nurse is not a safe practice.

“For California for example, on a Med/Surg floor, they’re given four patients. Anytime they increase above four each additional patient, that increases a patient’s chance of death by 7%. That’s huge! So if you give that nurse an extra three or four patients, we’re talking 21% or more and that’s scary,” said Hurst.

Hurst said a staffing program is set to launch in 18 months to help decrease the workload for nurses.