MercyOne Siouxland no longer offering obstetrics services

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In July, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center announced their decision to discontinue obstetrics services.

MercyOne says it looks to expand other services and programs at the medical center.

The loss of OB services is a trend being seen around the country.

Financial and staffing concerns are generally listed as the reason for the end of services.

Unity Point Health-St Luke’s manager of the Labor and Postpartum Unit Stacy Petersen says the hospital has been averaging around 2,000 births yearly over the past five years.

“I think we’re ready for the challenge, and we do birthing babies really well. We do busy well with an average about eight babies a day. We have such a good crew that can manage high-risk pregnancy and I think the number of babies that we did. We are ready to take that on for the city of Sioux City,” Peterson said.

Petersen says her team services a 75-mile radius throughout the tri-state area with outreach clinics in Storm Lake to Cherokee.

