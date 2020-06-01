MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center earns echocardiography accreditiation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center Non-Invasive Cardiology has been granted a three-year term of accreditation in three areas by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography.

Those three areas are adult stress, adult transesophageal, and adult transthoracic.

Echocardiography is used to assess the different areas of the hear and detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions.

Health officials said there are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography.

The hospital mentions that the training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used, and the quality assessment metrics that each facility is required to measure all contribute to a positive patient outcome.

The IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

