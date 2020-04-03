MercyOne Siouxland foundation asking community for help during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help raise funds for patient care.

The COVID-19 Response Fund will let the community have a direct impact on patient care through donations. All the donations received will be restricted for delivering relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds will be used to aid MercyOne’s medical professionals through providing essential medical supplies, acquiring needed equipment, providing mental health resources to physicians, nurses and hospital staff, and providing education.

“Now is a perfect time for individuals and/or corporations to make a donation to the COVID-19 Response Fund due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), signed into law on March 27, 2020,” MercyOne Siouxland Vice President of Mission Marketing and Foundation Lea Greathouse said.

“We are humbled by the generosity shown to MercyOne Siouxland and the many offers of assistance. Together, we will overcome this pandemic and emerge stronger, forever transforming the health of Siouxland,” Greathouse added.

In addition to the COVID-19 Response Fund, additional options exist to help front line providers.

The MercyOne Siouxland Spirit of Mercy Fund supports programs that provide emergency assistance to employees and volunteers, enhance patient and employee satisfaction, and promote a healing environment within their hospitals, clinics, and communities.

In-Kind Gift Donations is another way folks can support MercyOne nurses, physicians, and staff working on the front lines while supporting local businesses.

MercyOne would also like to remind folks that personal protective equipment is always appreciated.

If you would like to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund click here.

For more information on how you can help, contact Lea Greathouse at 712-279-2457 or send her an email at greathlj@mercyhealth.com.