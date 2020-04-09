MercyOne Siouxland expands virtual visit capabilities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland has expanded its virtual visit capabilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual visit allows patients to meet with their local MercyOne primary care or specialist provider through a secure, HIPAA compliant video chat without leaving the comfort and security of their homes.

People can call their provider’s office to find out if virtual visits are appropriate for their condition.

Patient virtual visits will be conducted with their local MercyOne health care provider, who they already know and trust.

During a virtual visit, providers can conduct a routine appointment, prescribe medications, coordinate additional treatment options, and assess whether further care is needed or not.

Patients will need a smartphone or a tablet with a built-in camera. They will also need access to broadband internet services.

Once a virtual visit is scheduled, patients will receive a link from the provider’s front desk team to get started.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that patients stay well and manage chronic conditions. This includes maintaining wellness appointments.

“We’re excited to continue to expand the availability of virtual visits across out locations. The expansion of this service enables us to provide even more people with health care access using an innovative health care option and demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality care when and where it is needed,” Beth Huges, president of MercyOne Siouxland said.

Virtual visits are covered by insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid during the pandemic. A co-pay may still apply based upon the coverage plan.

Virtual visits can also be appropriate as a follow-up visit for an acute condition, medication management for chronic conditions, reviewing test results, and other types of visits in which close physical examination is not needed.

Virtual visits are not for emergency situations. If you are experiencing a life-threatening situation, call 911. For those who have symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care physician office to determine if a virtual visit is appropriate.

Call your MercyOne location to set up your virtual visit. To learn more about MercyOne providers and virtual visits, click here.