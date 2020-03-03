MercyOne Siouxland donates goods to Sunnybrook Community Church’s Hope Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland facility celebrated its first birthday with a gift for community members.

MercyOne Siouxland donated 2,000 pounds of food to local food banks and collection centers.

The donations are a part of MercyOne’s statewide celebration of its one-year anniversary as a health care system.

The Sunnybrook Community Church’s Hope Center received the goods on Monday afternoon and officials said the donation is greatly appreciated.

All of the donations came from MercyOne employees.

“We serve about 220 families every single week, we have about 8,000 pounds that go out every single week as we’re serving the families in our community,” said Laurie VanCura, Sunnybrook Community Church.

“So our colleagues really embraced the idea knew they were helping community members and helping this great effort that just started and we very much wanted to be part of that and it’s just a blessing for us to now see the other side and know that these items are going to bless our community,” said Jenna Rehnstrom, MercyOne Siouxland Marketing Manager.

MercyOne Primghar and MercyOne Oakland donated items to a local food pantry in their own communities.

In celebration of MercyOne’s birthday, its employees have donated more than 22,000 items to local food banks and community collection centers that are set up for those in need.