MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center receives national award from the FBI

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center (CAC) has been nominated for a prestigious national award from the FBI Omaha Field Office.

They chose the CAC for the 2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award for their efforts to combat violence in the tri-state area.

The announcement was made on Friday by FBI Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Kristi Johnson.

The Director’s Community Leadership Award was created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating crime, drugs, terrorism, and violence in America.

The recipients are recognized for performing notable service in regards to advancing cooperation between law enforcement and ethnic and minority groups, civil rights, making creative efforts to solve a community problem, or for outstanding contributions to the community through service.

The CAC is a comprehensive program that’s dedicated to serving child victims of abuse since 1989, serving more than 18,000 children.

There will be an award ceremony with SAC Johnson and other FBI officials on February 4 at 11 a.m. in the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center, 701 Jackson St., Sioux City.

