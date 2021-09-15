MercyOne Siouxland accepting transfer admissions on case-by-case basis

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to local hospitals reaching or nearing full capacity, MercyOne said they are only accepting transfer admissions on a case-by-case basis.

In a Facebook post, Mapleton Ambulance said hospitals in Sioux City, as well Omaha, announced over the weekend that they were not taking any transfer admissions. Local hospitals in Sioux City responded to the claim in statements.

MercyOne Siouxland issued a statement, saying:

"A nationwide shortage of staffing is being felt across all industries, including health care. At this time, requests of transfers to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center are being considered on a case-by-case basis. We are continuing to provide all levels of care at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. In case of an emergency, we urge those in the community to come to our emergency room or call 911. MercyOne is committed to the safety of our patients, visitors, colleagues, physicians and communities. We continually work to ensure we can provide the care needed." Beth Hughes, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s stated they are still accepting patient transfers as they normally would.