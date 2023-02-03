SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne Siouxland held a ribbon cutting at the Heart and Vascular Center on Friday for their new hybrid operating room (OR).

A hybrid OR is an advanced operating room equipped with imaging devices that allows doctors to perform minimally invasive surgeries. This facility has been in works for the past three years, costing more than $1 million for construction and equipment.

Dr. Keith Vollstedt, the chief marketing manager at MercyOne, said this allows doctors to work together in one room rather than taking a patient from one side of the hospital to the other.

“Now we’re able to have a radiologist, have a interventional radiologist, have a cardiologist, have a cardiovascular surgeon, have a trauma surgeon all in one place,” said Dr. Vollstedt.

Dr. Vollstedt said he’s excited to see all the lives the hybrid OR will save.