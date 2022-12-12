SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The winter season brings comes with its own set of challenges and while more difficult driving conditions are unavoidable there are ways that Siouxlanders can help protect themselves and each other.

As much as people dread scooping snow off sidewalks and driveways, Mercyone of Siouxland recommends that residents take their time, rest frequently and use proper body mechanics to prevent injury especially if someone has conditions that could land them in the hospital like respiratory or cardiac issues.

“So if you do have to walk in icy weather, one thing you can do is to walk like a penguin, it sounds kind of silly but it’s a great technique to help you keep your balance if you have to walk in icy weather,” said Amanda Monroe-Rubendall, of Mercyone of Siouxland.

They do recommend that if people don’t have to be out, they should just stay in and avoid injury.