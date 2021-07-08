MercyOne requiring all employees be vaccinated by September 21

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to a new requirement issued by MercyOne’s parent company, all colleagues, clinical staff, and contractors will need to be vaccinated by September 21.

According to a release from Trinity Health, the requirement applies to more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep all patients, colleagues and communities safe.

An official confirmed MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, as well as all Trinity Health affiliates, will follow through with the new requirement.

Employees must meet a series of rolling deadlines, with most locations requiring they submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 21. It has not yet been determined if a COVID-19 vaccine booster will be required annually, but if so, employees will also need to submit proof of the booster as needed.

Trinity Health said employees who do not meet the criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of a vaccination will face termination of employment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than 331 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S.