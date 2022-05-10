SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A lawsuit has been filed against MercyOne and its affiliated companies and they have released a statement.

In the statement, MercyOne stated they stand by their cardiac services and they remain dedicated to fair treatment of everyone that has a relationship with the healthcare facility.

“MercyOne stands by our cardiac services program and our commitment to safe, quality care is steadfast. We are dedicated to the fair and valued treatment of our colleagues, physicians and providers as this is central to our values at MercyOne. As this is now an active legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment.” MercyOne Communications

The statement was released after a lawsuit by past Director of Cardiovascular Service Line Cynthia Tener was made public.

The lawsuit alleges that Tener became concerned with the conduct of a cardiothoracic surgeon and made multiple reports on the continued behavior.

The surgeon allegedly would mislead patients, failed to obtain informed consent from patients before performing high-risk surgeries, add procedures that had not been agreed upon, and keep patients alive via artificial means despite being described as “futile,” according to the lawsuit filings.

The surgeon had been reported multiple times, by other employees and Tener, to supervisors and MercyOne’s internal ethics committee. The lawsuit alleges that minimal disciplinary action was taken against the surgeon, but Tener was subsequently fired for creating “a toxic work environment.”

According to MercyOne’s website, the accused surgeon is still employed with MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center.