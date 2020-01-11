MercyOne registered nurses set strike vote

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222 Siouxland registered nurses will begin strike votes on Saturday for their MercyOne contracts.

According to a press release, the Local 222 MercyOne RNs have rallied, held a candlelight vigil and sent petitions to management. After over six months of contract negotiations, the release also states that MercyOne “continues to respond in a disengaged manner, unwilling to work collaboratively with the bargaining committee to reach an agreement on what it takes to recruit and retain nurses.”

Supporters are being asked to sign a petition on the UFCW 222 / Mercy One RN’s for a #FairContract Facebook page.

The strike vote starts on Saturday and ends on Monday.

