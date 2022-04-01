SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne is joining with the Iowa Donor Network to inspire and inform during National Donate Life Month.

Friday, they raised the Donate Life Flag at the MercyOne Professional Office building honoring all individuals who have given and received the fit of an organ, eye or tissue donation.

One recipient told KCAU that he’s incredibly grateful to his donor.

“I honestly don’t know who the families are, but I was able to thank them for this time and I appreciate that. They’ll never know how much I appreciate it. I would say if you can donate if you feel comfortable donating please do. Being a recipient of my eyesight and getting that back, they’ll never know what you appreciate until you don’t have it,” said donor-recipient Bruce Blatchford.

More than 100,000 Americans are currently waiting for life-saving organ transplants. 600 of them live in Iowa.