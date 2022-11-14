SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne Siouxland opened a new set of doors in the Singing Hills neighborhood Monday afternoon.

They cut the ribbon on a new Urgent Care facility next to their Occupational Health Center along Singing Hills Boulevard.

The clinic opened a month ago and the result of a partnership between MercyOne and Premier Health who will be staffing the clinic who specialize in urgent care, and they said it’s just another leg in the system of care.

“And this is just another leg in this race where you get efficient care, you’re able to get seen whether your family practice is able to see you or extended hours in the afternoon or on weekends from an occupational medicine standpoint,” said Paul Cheramie of Premier Health.

The new location will be open until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends.