MercyOne Oakland, Primghar and Hawarden Regional Healthcare add mental health services for patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Oakland and Primghar medical centers and Hawarden Regional Healthcare add health services for patients.

At MercyOne Oakland, MercyOne Primghar and Hawarden Regional Healthcare, people can now schedule a video appointment to see a psychiatrist from the convenient location of your local hospital.

The benefits of the video appointment will include shorter wait times, convenience, and the best coordination of care.

Dr. Beverly Allen will be fully integrated into the medical center and will work with patients every week to improve health outcomes and continuity of care.

Dr. Allen is a board-certified psychiatrist who will work with children, adolescents, and adults. She has more than 25 years of experience working in a variety of mental health environments.

Dr. Allen has specific experience working in outpatient clinics, private practice, and juvenile detention centers.

For more information on the telepsychiatry program, you can call MercyOne Oakland, MercyOne Primghar, and Hawarden Regional Healthcare.