MercyOne nurses vote for strike, but no strike date set yet

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A waiting game is underway at Sioux City’s MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center as the hospital administrators wait to see if union nurses will strike after voting to strike Monday night.

According to MercyOne, 52% of the hospitals 357 nurses are represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222.

Monday’s vote not only overwhelmingly approved a strike but also rejected the most recent contract proposal by MercyOne.

According to the Union, 94% of its member nurses voted in favor of a strike with 97% turning down the hospital’s latest contract offer.

It’s important to mention a strike date has not yet been set. For this to change, the union would need to provide a 10-day notice to the hospital.

If a strike were to occur, MercyOne says it would last at least three days, which is the minimum amount of time a temporary nurse service would be put on the clock.

Union nurses have been working without a contract since September.