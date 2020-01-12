MercyOne nurses continue to fight for fair contract

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne nurses gathered to make a critical decision this weekend, one that could cause serious ramifications to the care provided at the Sioux City hospital.

The months-long contract dispute coming to a head as nurses vote to authorize a strike.

The vote started Saturday night and will continue through Monday at the Holiday Inn Downtown.

The nurses’ bargaining committee is recommending the nurses vote “no” to a newly proposed contract and “yes” to authorize a strike. The staff continues to ask for pay increases, guaranteed medical benefits and a lower patient-to-nurse ratio releasing a statement:

“MercyOne continues to respond in a disengaged manner, unwilling to work collaboratively with the bargaining committee to reach an agreement on what it takes to recruit and retain nurses.” MercyOne Nurses Bargaining Comittee

The hospital responded with a statement of their own.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center values our longstanding partnership with our nurses. We look forward to finalizing what we believe to be a fair and equitable agreement, as well as continuing to provide top quality, compassionate care to our patients, families and communities. MercyOne Siouxland

Latest Stories