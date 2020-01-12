MercyOne nurses continue to fight for fair contract

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne nurses gathered to make a critical decision this weekend, one that could cause serious ramifications to the care provided at the Sioux City hospital.
The months-long contract dispute coming to a head as nurses vote to authorize a strike.
The vote started Saturday night and will continue through Monday at the Holiday Inn Downtown.
The nurses’ bargaining committee is recommending the nurses vote “no” to a newly proposed contract and “yes” to authorize a strike. The staff continues to ask for pay increases, guaranteed medical benefits and a lower patient-to-nurse ratio releasing a statement:
“MercyOne continues to respond in a disengaged manner, unwilling to work collaboratively with the bargaining committee to reach an agreement on what it takes to recruit and retain nurses.”MercyOne Nurses Bargaining Comittee
The hospital responded with a statement of their own.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center values our longstanding partnership with our nurses. We look forward to finalizing what we believe to be a fair and equitable agreement, as well as continuing to provide top quality, compassionate care to our patients, families and communities.MercyOne Siouxland