MercyOne Siouxland nurses accept new contract

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne nurses have accepted a new contract.

After tallying votes Wednesday, 97% of nurses voted yes for the new contract, saying it meets many needs including wages, staffing, scheduling, healthcare, and workplace safety.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 222 represents more than 300 MercyOne nurses. They spent seven months negotiating an agreement with the hospital.

After votes were tallied, UFCW Local 222 sent out the following statement

With today’s vote for a new MercyOne contract that improves wages and benefits, Registered nurses with UFCW Local 222 sent a strong message about the power that comes from nurses standing together. The new contract addresses understaffing, provides competitive wages and benefits, strengthens workplace safety, and invests in the skilled care that MercyOne nurses provide every day. We are grateful to the entire Siouxland community for their strong support of MercyOne Registered nurses and a contract that puts patients first.” UFCW Local 222

UFCW Local 222 said that the registered nurse will benefit from the agreement will improve staffing by including a safe staffing advisory committee. They say that the agreement also protects healthcare, increase wages, support fair scheduling, strengthen workplace safety, and will provide retroactive pay bonus.

MercyOne Siouxland said they are happy to have reached an agreement. Read their full statement below: