SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City announced the appointment of a new director of robotic surgery, a more precise and safe way of performing surgeries.

According to a release from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Dr. Patrick Kenny has been named director of robotic surgery. Dr. Kenny has focused on robotic surgery for more than 10 years and has 21 years of surgical experience.

The release specified that MercyOne has state-of-the-art robotic technology, including the da Vinci Robotic System and the Stealth navigation system. Robotic surgery systems are made to deliver minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery time. Dr. Kenney trains other surgeons to learn how to use the robots and he is a proctor when they are new to robotics or if they need help with a particular case.

“I’ve performed over 750 robotic cases since starting in 2012,” said Dr. Kenney, “In fact, nearly all the cases I do now are done that way. Ultimately, it comes down to patient safety and the use of a robot is safer for the patient.”

The release stated that the da Vinci Surgical System helps to perform delicate and complex operations through a few small incisions with advanced precision, control, and increased vision and dexterity. The Steal navigation system delivers precision neurosurgery through image-guided surgical systems.

“Robotic surgery has so many advantages,” said Dr. Kenney, “It’s like having miniature versions of your own hands inside a patient’s abdomen, but you’re still in control of the operation. It means smaller incisions, a quicker recovery, less post-operative pain, and better outcomes. Improving patient outcomes and experience is the goal for all of us at MercyOne.”

The release indicated that Dr. Kenney is passionate about surgery including robotic, oncoplastic breast, and hernia. He was stated to perform complex abdominal wall reconstructions, gallbladder surgeries, and endocrine procedures.

Dr. Kenney has 16 years of experience in the Army and attended the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine where he obtained his medical degree. He also completed residency training at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu. He was stated to have attended USC Medical Center in LA County and Huntington Hospital in Pasadena for his general residency, according to the release.