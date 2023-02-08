SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A health executive from Sioux Falls, South Dakota will soon be overseeing the Western Iowa portion of MercyOne Western Iowa.

Tom Clark has been named the President of MercyOne Western Iowa. Clark has recently served as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer for Avera Health in Sioux Falls. While at Avera, he provided oversight for the digital initiative. He also was responsible for a review of the five-year strategic plan.

Clark also served as CEO of the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital and before that spent time as CEO of a hospital in Bluffton, Indiana.

“Over my career, I have focused my work on creating a culture that promotes accountability, diversity and inclusion, professional development and collaboration,” said Clark. “MercyOne embodies that same culture and lives out its Mission, Vision and Values every day.”

According to MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz, Clark has a long track record of success. Ritz also highlighted Clark’s focus on the patients, physicians and communities.

Clark is expected to begin his new role later in February.