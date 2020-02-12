MercyOne Medical Center to hold ribbon-cutting for new radiology equipment

Closings
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is debuting a new Interventional Radiology (IR) Suite.

There will be a reveal ceremony, along with a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. at the medical center.

The new Siemens IR equipment was installed in January and the first procedures were performed in the new suite in February.

The complex machines have the ability to move from head to toe around the patient in several dimensions, which allows the patient to be more comfortable. It also gives the physician the ability to see things from several angles and perform the procedure with greater safety and ease.

The new machines also feature software that allows 3D mapping of vessels, 3D reconstructions of images, and allow the overlay of older scans/images onto the live shot.

The new technology lets physicians offer the latest invasive vascular and nonvascular procedures to MercyOne Siouxland patients.

