MercyOne, LifeServe joining forces for Thursday blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Summertime is normally a busy time for many, but it’s important to remember to give back, and an upcoming blood drive gives you the perfect opportunity.

With many activities going on during summers, blood donations tend to fall to the wayside, MercyOne Siouxland is teaming up with LifeServe Blood Center on Thursday, July 11 to help save lives. LifeServe will be holding the donation event 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, 801 5th Street in Sioux City, Iowa. MercyOne will be handing out lunch totes to community member donors.

LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals and medical centers across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

You can sign up online by clicking here or by calling 800-287-4903.

Jenna Rehnstrom with MercyOne and Claire DeRoin with LlifeServe Blood Center were in the KCAU 9 News studio to tell us more about the event.