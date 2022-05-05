SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland hospital is working with a local blood donation center to help people in need.

MercyOne Air Med is partnering with Life-Serve Blood Center to host multiple blood drives in Iowa on May 13.

The drive will take place in Sioux City, as well as Mason City and Des Moines.

Ethan Neff is a flight nurse with MercOne Air Med, he said the blood shortage across Siouxland has him concerned.

“One of my biggest fears as a provider is that there may come a day where we won’t be able to transfuse units because we just don’t have them. It’s not something that can be created in a lab like most medicines are,” Neff said.

Neff said a trauma patient can need up to 20 donations of blood product at tiems. He said he hopes to see at least 75 donations of blood product during the drive.