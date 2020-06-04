MercyOne hoists new signage into place

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A downtown Sioux City landmark is getting a significant update.

Wednesday, workers started hoisting into place 6 foot high signage atop MercyOne Siouxland.

The “beacon sign” could be lit up as early as Thursday.

The new signage is part of a statewide branding update MercyOne started several months ago.

