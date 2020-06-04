MercyOne hoists new signage into place

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A downtown Sioux City landmark is getting a significant update.
Wednesday, workers started hoisting into place 6 foot high signage atop MercyOne Siouxland.
The “beacon sign” could be lit up as early as Thursday.
The new signage is part of a statewide branding update MercyOne started several months ago.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Iowa reports more than 650 additional COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
- Congressional Budget Office predicts lost decade for America’s economy following pandemic
- Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine could be available by end of year
- COVID-19 isn’t putting a stop to some Siouxland summer internships
- Woodbury County receives record amount of absentee ballots for primary election