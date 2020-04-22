MercyOne encourages folks to show support by displaying ‘Hearts for Healthcare’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Medical Center is inviting the community to show their support for healthcare and all essential workers with “Hearts for Healthcare.”

The medical center said people can show their support by displaying printed hearts on windows or digital hearts across social media.

The hospital mentions that each day there are heroes across the state that continue to serve their communities to prepare and stop the spread of COVID-19.

People can visit their website to order a t-shirt or window decals and the proceeds will help support the MercyOne COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Courtesy of MercyOne Medical Center

They can print or download hearts in different colors by clicking here.

MercyOne is asking people to share the hearts on social media by using #PowerofMercyOne.

The hospital said the photos will be shared with healthcare workers in MercyOne care locations across Iowa.

“We thank the community for their ongoing support during this time. We are proud of our health care heroes who are working tirelessly to treat and care for all in need,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne President and CEO.

For more ways to give during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit MercyOne’s website.

Courtesy of MercyOne Medical Center

