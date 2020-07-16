MercyOne could announce discontinuation of Obstetric Care Department

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center could soon announce the discontinuation of its Obstetric Care Department.

KCAU 9 reached out to the hospital officials Wednesday night about the possibility and was told in a written statement, “MercyOne Siouxland continually reviews the medical services we provide to ensure the health needs of the community are being met.” The statement goes on, “This includes evaluating Obstetric Care and other specialized services.”

According to a hospital worker who reached out to KCAU 9, the hospital confirmed the change in an email shared with affected staff members on Wednesday.

It’s not known how many employees would be affected by the change.

KCAU 9 hopes to talk further with MercyOne officials Thursday concerning the hospital’s Obstetric Department and will share any new information that is learned.