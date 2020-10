SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa ranks 20th in terms of states with the most COVID cases in the last seven days.

Dr. Larry Volz serves as Chief Medical Officer at MercyOne Siouxland. Volz said he’s surprised by the extent of this second surge in cases, adding it’s important for people across the region to work to contain the spread of the virus.

“I think, in outlying counties, they are not abiding by the rules of social distancing. You go to a school football game and people are not wearing masks. Really, I think that’s where a lot of this is happening. You look at numbers in surrounding counties between Union County, Plymouth County and Sioux County, those numbers are some of the highest we are seeing and really, they are some of the highest in the state,” said Dr. Larry Volz of MercyOne Siouxland.

The overall hospitalization rate for COVID positivity, Woodbury County residents stood at just over seven percent.

Officials at MercyOne Siouxland tell us they continue to receive COVID patients. Volz said, however, admissions are not indicative of the rapidly growing case count.

“Hospital numbers have just been creeping up based on the incidents of that disease around us. We have not seen an acceleration very rapidly like we did early on in our first surge. We are concerned that that will slowly rise to a point that it becomes more of a challenge than it already is,” Volz said.

Volz said much has changed since the onset of the coronavirus. People are now more likely to seek early treatment than they were in the early days of the virus, and perhaps, most importantly, professionals are more prepared to fight the virus.

“Once you have been doing this for a while, it’s not quite as overwhelming and scary. We have better supplies and more PPE and processes around, so caring for these patients is a little more solidifies, so its not that stressful, but we’re still not that far off that if this would continue to get worse, that we would have to go back to starting to limit elective surgeries.” Volz added.

Volz said that COVID related numbers at MercyOne are about 20 percent below the peak numbers experienced during the first surge, however, visitations are now restricted at the hospital.

Volz said that as positivity rates in the area lessen, so too will restrictions on visitors.

Latest Stories