MercyOne Child Advocacy Center brings light to dark issues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month and activities surrounding that much-needed campaign are again planned at the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 700,000 kids are abused each year in the United States. The Child Advocacy Center is working to bring light to this dark issue.

The MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center is a comprehensive, child-friendly program dedicated to serving child victims of abuse. They have a multi-disciplinary team of caring professionals supports child victims through each phase of the abuse response, including detection and investigation of abuse, as well as treatment and follow-up services for child victims.

Through advocacy efforts and diverse educational offerings, the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center is committed to the prevention of child abuse.

Since opening in 1989, the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center has served more than 18,000 children. It is one of 250 full members of the National Children’s Alliance, a nationwide not-for-profit organization that assists communities seeking to improve their response to child abuse.

The MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center is the only one of its kind within 100 miles of Sioux City, assisting law enforcement and the courts in child abuse investigations, allowing the abused to tell their story, keeping them safe and protecting their dignity.

To learn more about the Advocacy Center or to find out what they have planned for Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, call (712)279-2475 or click here.