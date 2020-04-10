MercyOne Care Management Team makes personalized calls to at-risk COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne is now working to ensure the needs of those at-risk of COVID-19 are being met through personalized phone calls.

MercyOne’s Population Health Services Organization has redirected the focus of 70 MercyOne colleagues to proactively reach out to at-risk patients to ensure their needs are being met during this difficult time.

The team is working to connect with more than 1,000 patients daily.

“The outreach to help patients stay well is directly in-line with our Mission – to serve as a healing ministry of Jesus Christ to transform the health of our communities. Much has changed due to COVID-19 across the world as well as in our health system, but we remain fully committed to providing personalized care for all those in need,” MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz said.

MercyOne Care Management team members are individually calling patients who have a chronic condition, including heart failure (CHF), SOPD, diabetes, end-stage renal disease, or hypertension.

During the conversation, the MercyOne team member assists the individuals with:

Asessing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Reviewing medicatio nand medical device instruction, supply, and delivery.

Inquiring about food supply and access.

Checking for a safe and secure living environment.

Ensuring access to virtual care of transportation is available for medical appointments.

Confirming access to a support network if an unexpected need were to arise.

Supporting overall mental health and providing resources if the patient is fearful or anxious.

“Through these conversations, we are able to connect patients with community resources, schedule virtual or in-person visits with their health care providers, and offer a personal connection. Our team was able to pivot our work quickly and adapt existing technologies to reach at-risk patients multiple times to help ensure they continue to successfully manage health conditions to stay well,” president, MercyOne Health Population Health Services Organization, Derek Novak said.

Novak said during a call with MercyOne health coach and an at-risk patient, it was shared that for the past week the patient’s family had been asking the individual to stop going to the mall to walk. When this was mentioned to the health coach, she encouraged the patient to think of alternatives at home. The following day the patient shared that rather than go out to the mall, the individual walked up and down the stairs several times as well as walked around the basement.

In addition to personalized calls to the at-risk patients, MercyOne has expanded its virtual visit capabilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual visit lets a patient met with their MercyOne primary care of specialty provider through a secure, HIPAA compliant video chat without leaving the comfort and security of their own home.

Individuals are encouraged to call their provider’s office to find out if virtual visits are appropriate for their condition.

