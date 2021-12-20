SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ahead of any holiday gatherings, MercyOne physicians are asking everyone eligible for a flu shot to get one.

Controlling the number of flu cases is going to be a key role in keeping necessary health care resources available since COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations once again rising, according to a release MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. It added that reports show COVID-19 and flu activity increasing in most of the country.

Flu vaccinations across Iowa and the U.S. are lower than a year ago with 28.7% of eligible Iowans are vaccinated against the flu compared to 38.5% from the 2020-2021 flu season, the release said. In Woodbury County, 21.2% of residents are vaccinated compared to 36% from the last season.

Dr. Steven Joyce, a MercyOne Internal Medicine and Pediatrics physician, wants to remind everyone of the serious complications, including death, that the flu can result in at all ages.

“In 2020 we essentially had no influenza season because we were practicing COVID-19 mitigation measures, like masking, and had significant increases in influenza vaccinations,” said Joyce. “This year, most mitigation measures are not being practiced and large gatherings have resumed. So far, influenza vaccination rates are woefully inadequate to provide community protection.”

Vaccination can help prevent getting sick with the flu and while it is possible to be infected, vaccination can help to reduce symptoms and the need for hospitalization.

You can find a location offering a flu vaccine by clicking here.