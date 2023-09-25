DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — MercyOne Dakota Dunes Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Care will be opening very soon!

According to a release from MercyOne Western Iowa, the location will be opening on Sunday, October 1. A ribbon cutting will be held on October 17 at noon to celebrate the grand opening of the new location.

This will be a shared space with the current MercyOne Dakota Dunes Heart and Vascular Center on the 700 block of Sioux Point Road.

The release noted that Steven Joyce, MD, will be moving his practice to the new center, therefore he will no longer be able to see patients at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, However, Dr. Joyce is currently accepting new patients with the Dakota Dunes location.

Adult Patients who wish to continue their care at the medical center in downtown Sioux City can schedule an appointment with Vanessa Ogundipe, MD. The release states that the staff would be happy to help schedule an in-person or virtual introduction with either provider.