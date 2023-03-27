SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne announced they have chosen a new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Monday.

According to a release, Dr. Keith Vollstedt, MD, FACS, was selected as the new CMO of MercyOne Western Iowa. Dr. Vollstedt attended the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, VAMC, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and Morningside University and has more than 30 years of experience as a surgeon in the Siouxland community.

“Most of my career was spent working directly with patients,” said Dr. Vollstedt. “However, I find, working in this hospital capacity as CMO allows for wider discussions about patient care and the delivery of high-quality care. I appreciate the potential collaborative nature the CMO role brings as we work to find the best actions to help the most people.”

Dr. Vollstedt briefly retired from surgical practice in 2001 but returned in order to apply his experience to serve MercyOne’s Mission, the release said. He has served in the role on an interim basis since October 2022 and, according to MercyOne, has been instrumental in continuing to foster great relationships with medical staff.

“The chief medical officer role is critical in creating an open and honest dialogue with the physicians and hospital clinical colleagues,” said Tom Clark, president of MercyOne Western Iowa. “In my short time here, it has become very apparent that Dr. Vollstedt has the respect and trust of the physicians I have met, as well as hospital leadership. He has done a great job since his appointment as the interim CMO and has earned this opportunity. I am excited he has accepted, and I look forward to having him as critical part of our MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center leadership.”