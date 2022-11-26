SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyMe has announced that their spring “Always Only Jesus Tour” will be making a stop at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City.

OVG360 said in a release that the Grammy-nominated band will be performing at the Orpheum on April 1 and will be stopping at 26 other cities in the US. Micah Tyler will be opening each night.

MercyMe was recently named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 era, OVG360 said. The band also received its eighth American Musica Award nomination in 2020. Well known for their song “I Can Only Imagine”, the band also had a major motion picture named after the song.

Tickets for MercyMe go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. You can find those tickets on the Orpheum’s website or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.