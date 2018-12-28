Mercy's most popular baby names for 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - If you're looking for a fashionable name for your newborn, here are a few choices.

Mercy Medical Center told KCAU 9 what were most popular names they had for the year.

For boys, the most trending names were Daniel and Charlie, while Oakley and Mia were the most popular girl names.

The hospital said that they saw a lot more traditional names this year, including Annie, Wallace, Sharon, Patrick, Charlotte, Johnathan, and George.

Mercy staff also saw a few unique names come through this year. They said that they had babies named Zayla, Estefania, Jessami, and Kroy.