Mental health clinic distributes food baskets across Siouxland

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A mental health care clinic is distributing food baskets throughout Siouxland.

Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is giving away 250 holiday food baskets in Dickinson, Lyon, O’Brien, Plymouth, and Sioux counties to residents in need. These baskets will include pantry staples and a gift card for fresh meat and produce at a local grocery store. These baskets are funded by Sioux Rivers Mental Health & Disability Services Regions through CARES funding.

On Wednesday, The Le Mars Police Department gave 60 bags of food with non-perishable goods with a gift card for fresh produce and protein.

“I hope that people take the fact they know that we’re here to help, our agency provides 24/7 crisis care through a mobile crisis unit, we also out patient behavioral health services in 11 counties in northwest Iowa,” said Sarah Henrichs, with the Seasons Center for Behavioral Health.

Later in the day, they went to distribute 50 bags of food in O’Brien County. Sioux Rivers has given out over 500 meals with their CARES Act funding.