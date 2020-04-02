Closings
Menards to change how they operate amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As companies change the way they do business, Menards has released stricter rules on those who enter its store.

Children under the age of 16-years-old will no longer be allowed inside their stores due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The home improvement store is also outlawing pets at this time, with the exception of service animals.

Menards is also changing their hours down. Their new hours during the pandemic will be:

  • 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday

