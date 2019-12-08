Men of Color hosts toy drive for low-income families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Santa doesn’t want any kid left behind so, the giving didn’t stop there for our little ones on Saturday.

At Sioux City’s LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, more than 70 children from Mary Elizabeth Preschool received gifts from Santa at the Men of Color Toy Drive.

Men of Color is a Briar Cliff student organization that works to give back to the community. Over the past months, they collected toys to be donated to low-income families. One volunteer said it teaches students the act of service.

“One of our pillars for learning and teaching is connecting with service. So, we really think it’s important. A lot of our kids our distance kids. They come from Dallas, they come from Texas, they come from all over the place so we really were just trying to get them infused and get their mind of giving back to the community,” said Jay Rhodes of Briar Cliff University.

This is the fifth year for the toy drive and afterward, families enjoyed a free play day at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum.

