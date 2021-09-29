Memorial service to be held for 12-year-old who died after homecoming parade accident

A blue number three painted on grass to honor Kage McDonald who died during a homecoming parade in Sloan, Iowa, on September 24.

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — A celebration of life memorial service for a 12-year-old killed during the Westwood school’s homecoming parade will be held Saturday.

The service for Kage McDonald, 12, of Salix, will be held at the Westwood High School at 1000 Rebel Way Saturday, October 2, at 11 a.m., according to Waterbury Funeral Services’ website.

Those attending are asked to wear the attire of their favorite sports team or casual clothes. The service will be officiated by Rev. Richard Moor with Waterbury Funeral Service assisting with arrangements.

McDonald died after an accident during the Westwood Community School‘s homecoming parade in Sloan on September 24. He was a part of the junior high’s football and cross country teams.

The high school postponed their Friday night football game and held it Saturday. McDonald’s football number “3” was stuck on the back of every helmet and adorned around the field.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the McDonald family to help pay for funeral costs and other expenses. As of Wednesday morning, more than $30,000 has been donated.