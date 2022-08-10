AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) — A park in Akron that was bulit in memory of two boys who died has been vandalized.

The Childrens Memorial Park located at 301 Iowa Street in Akron was built in 2004 to remember the lives of Kyle Nilson, 5, and his brother Kole Nilson, 3, who both died in a house fire where the park now stands.

According to the Akron Police Department, someone ripped the bark and branches off two of the trees on the property around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officers are still looking for the suspect and asking anyone with information to contact the Akron Police Department at 712-568-2648.