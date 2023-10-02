SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After getting complaints about the upkeep at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. The company that owns the property is taking steps to update the cemetery.

That ribbon cutting commemorates the completion of phase one of a road pavement project at the cemetery. The celebration follows heated city council sessions where several residents with loved ones buried at Memorial Park had complaints about weeds, overgrown grass, and roads inside the grounds.

Rosemary Parris, the General Manager states that this part of the project started in May and wrapped up last week. Parris noted that there is more work to come.

“It’s a 3-year plan. So this year we’ve done this section up to the tower. Next year there’s another phase, and then 2 years from now the final 3rd phase will be complete,” Parris said.

Memorial Park Cemetery is privately owned by Everstory Partners, which owns more than 300 cemeteries in more than 24 states.