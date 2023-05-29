SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ceremony was held at the Memorial Park Cemetery Monday to honor fallen soldiers.

Hundreds of folks gathered at Memorial Cemetery leaving flowers and trinkets behind for loved ones that passed while in the line of duty. Rene Lapierre, the commander of American Legion Post 697, said you don’t have to serve or have a family member in the military to honor those who have died.

“You don’t have to serve to appreciate what veterans have done and their service. There are lots of people who have never served, but they understand and appreciate the words service, duty, and honor,” said Lapierre.

Roughly 4,000 flags were placed on the graves of fallen soldiers.