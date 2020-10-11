Memorial for Iowans lost to COVID-19 takes place in Grandview Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Democrats held a memorial in Grandview Park for more than 1,000 Iowans that lost their lives to COVID-19.

Each flag represented a lost loved one. Members said they serve as a reminder we all still need to fight to keep each other safe.

“We should not have let one person die. One person was too many, and to see this many flags, it really makes you take a moment and pause and consider that each one of those is a life,” said Amanda Gibson.

Siouxland District Health has confirmed that 78 people have lost their lives in Woodbury County due to the virus.