SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Dozens were remembered in Siouxland with a memorial dinner Sunday.

On December 26, 1862, 38 Dakota Warriors were hung by the US Army after the Dakota Uprising. It was the largest mass execution in the United States, according to the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

The Dakota 38+2 Wokiksuye Memorial Potluck Dinner honored those 38 killed as well as Dakota Leaders Medicine Bottle and Shakopee who were hung in 1865.

Native Americans all over the United States honor and remember those men, including in Sioux City where around a hundred people gathered for a memorial dinner. Attendees sang and spoke of their oral histories while looking to the future of their people.

“It was important to acknowledge them and not just important to acknowledge them but to show their descendants that they’re not forgotten about,” Kenny Provost with Urban Indian Connections said.

Attendees said it felt good to be with and in support of one another.