SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Whiting man facing charges related to gun violence in two counties is set to enter a plea on Friday.

According to court documents, Marvin Hildreth, Jr., 21, of Whiting, has reached plea agreements to charges in Woodbury and Monona Counties, including the death of a man near Luton on Memorial Day weekend.

Hildreth is charged with second-degree murder of Russel Mohr, of Mapleton, outside of Luton on May 31, 2021. Authorities were dispatched to a residence at 1:30 p.m. where they found a woman with a wounded leg and Mohr dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman told authorities that a man in a red car drove up, spoke to Mohr, fired a gun, then drove off.

Authorities found the car described by the woman in Sloan. Hildreth admitted to having a gun in the backseat. He was then taken to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Hildreth pleaded not guilty using the “stand your ground” defense on July 16, 2021, in Woodbury County Court.

He also faces charges in Monona County for an incident in June 2020.

Hildreth and two others allegedly drove to an Onawa apartment and assaulted two people followed by Hildreth pulling out a gun, threatening the victims, and firing the gun. Hildreth’s vehicle was identified and a brief vehicle pursuit took place before he was taken into custody.

He faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent, willful injury – causing bodily injury, carrying weapons, and eluding.