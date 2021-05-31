Memorial Day service held at Memory Gardens Cemetery

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux Center honored veterans on Monday with their own Memorial Day service.

The activities began Monday morning at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, followed by a patriotic bike decorating contest and parade. But Monday was not just for fun and celebration at the Memory Gardens Cemetery, they held a ceremony for their local fallen and gold star families.

“They put their life on the line, they didn’t have to, they got drafted, some of them drafted, some of these guys volunteered, but they made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Legion Post 199 Commander Chuck Brunsting.

Monday’s events were hosted by the American Legion and the Bethel Christian Reformed Church high school youth group.